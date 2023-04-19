Torkham landslide death toll rises to 6 as people still trapped under rubble

PESHAWAR – At least six people were killed and several others wounded as a huge landslide buried over two dozen trucks in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday.

The death tally soared while rescuers, including Army Engineers, and Army Urban Search and Rescue Teams participated in the relief and rehab operation in the area near the Afghanistan border.

Six bodies have been retrieved so far while many people are still trapped under the rubble as rescue efforts are underway. Most of the dead and injured are Afghan citizens.

Media reports suggest that more than 15 meters of rubble have been removed from the road, while the work of removing the remaining debris with the help of heavy machinery is underway.

The tragic incident occurred when a part of mountain collapsed after being struck by lightning during heavy rain and thunderstorms in the region.