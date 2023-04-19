Search

Pakistan

USD to PKR: Rupee regains winning momentum against dollar in inter-bank market

Web Desk 10:49 AM | 19 Apr, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained ground against the US dollar, moving up in the interbank market on Wednesday.

During interbank trading, the local currency recorded marginal gain against the greenback, appreciating nearly 0.22 percent in the interbank market in the early hours. PKR was hovering at 283.27, with a gain of Rs0.63.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory ground against the US dollar, settling at 283.9 in the inter-bank market, as a surge increase in inflows from remittances and a decline in import payments dented demand for high-flying USD.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package, which has remained stalled for months.

More to follow…

