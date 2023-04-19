Supreme Court takes up defence ministry’s petition seeking elections in one go today

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court is set to hear petition filed by the defense ministry to hold general elections at one time across Pakistan once the terms of the national, and other provincial assemblies are completed.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial led bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar will hear the plea at 11:30 today.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence has approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan to hold upcoming elections on the same date, after the completion of the term of the National, and local legislatures.

A sealed petition was filed in the country’s top court to recall its April 4 ruling that had fixed May 14 as the date for elections in Punjab.

The ministry maintained that armed forces will be available for election duty by October while a report was also made part of the petition which was presented to the Supreme Court judges from the ISI chief and other intelligence officials.

Citing the deteriorating security situation and counter-terrorism operations, the ministry said, Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, and other forces are not logistically available to be repositioned and re-posted for providing election security, twice in a span of six months.

It also linked the removal of security personnel from KP and Balochistan with possible attacks.

This is a developing story, more information to follow...