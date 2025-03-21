Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Federal cabinet approves 188pc salary hike for ministers and advisers

ISLAMABAD – The salaries of federal ministers, ministers of state, and advisers have been increased by up to 188%.

The federal ministers approved a summary for their own and ministers of state’s salary hikes.

Amendments were made to the 1975 Act governing ministers’ salaries and allowances. Following the approval of the new bill, federal ministers, ministers of state, and advisors will receive a salary of Rs 519,000, up from Rs 200,000 for federal ministers and Rs 180,000 for ministers of state.

The salary of federal ministers has been increased by 159%, while ministers of state and advisers to the Prime Minister received hikes of up to 188%. The cabinet approved the summary via circulation.

The amendments include changes to various sections of the 1975 Act. Allowances, vehicles, and office facilities remain separate from salaries, leading to a substantial overall increase.

The summary was removed from the February 4 cabinet meeting agenda at the last minute to avoid public and media criticism.

Punjab Assembly approves Rs500,000 salary for MPAs

