Pakistan Railways announces 20pc fare discount for Eidul Fitr

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has given good news to passengers for Eid-ul-Fitr by announcing a significant reduction in fares and issuing a notification.

According to the notification, a 20% discount will be given on fares during Eid-ul-Fitr. The discount will apply to all mail, express, and intercity trains for the first three days of Eid. However, this special offer will be valid only for these three days.

It was further stated that the 20% discount will also apply to advance bookings but will not be applicable to Eid special trains.

Pakistan Railways has directed all booking offices to strictly implement this fare reduction.