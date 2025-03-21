Eidul Fitr moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on March 30

KARACHI – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold a meeting on March 30 under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, zonal moon sighting committees will meet at their designated locations.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has predicted that Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is likely to fall on Monday, March 31.

According to the department, the Shawwal moon will be born on March 29 at 3:58 PM. By the time of moon sighting on March 30, it will be approximately 27 hours old and remain visible for 70 minutes after sunset. A moon of 20 hours or older can usually be seen with the naked eye.

The federal government has also announced three public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2.