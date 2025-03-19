Pakistan Railways announces three special trains for Eidul Fitr

Pakistan Railways has announced the operation of three special trains from Karachi to accommodate the surge in passengers traveling for Eidul Fitr celebrations.

According to railway officials, two of these special trains will run from Karachi to Lahore, while one will operate between Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The first Eid special train is scheduled to depart from Karachi Cantt Station for Lahore on March 26 at 1:00 pm. The second train will leave Karachi City Station for Rawalpindi on March 27 at 8:30 pm. Meanwhile, the third Eid special train will depart from Karachi Cantt Station for Lahore on March 28 at 9:00 pm.

The initiative aims to ease travel congestion and provide a convenient journey for commuters heading to their hometowns for the festive occasion, as demand for rail travel significantly increases during the holiday season.