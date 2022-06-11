PIA suspends flights operation to Damascus after Israeli air attack
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines has suspended flights operation to Damascus after an Israeli attack left the runways at Damascus International Airport damaged, a PIA spokesman confirmed on Saturday.
PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khand mentioned that the flight operations to and from the Middle East country had been suspended after Israeli forces resorted to bombardment at the capital’s airport.
He mentioned that both runways are damaged which led to the complete suspension of flight operations there.
In wake of the grave situation, flight PK-135, which was scheduled to depart from Karachi to Damascus on Friday morning, was suspended. Another flight PK-136 was also canceled.
PIA spokesman maintained that the flight’s cancellation was unavoidable due to the confronted operational issues, however he mentioned rescheduling as the runways were restored.
Watch: PIA flight receives water cannon salute in ... 01:49 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – A special flight of Pakistan International Airline flight that landed in Syria’s Damascus after ...
A large number of Pakistanis visit the Arab country for pilgrimage every year and the national flag carrier started direct weekly flights in the last week of May this year.
Jewish forces have carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria, but rarely have such attacks caused major flight disruptions.
PIA resumes direct flights to Iran after 5-year ... 12:51 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan national flag carrier has started direct flights to the Mashhad after a five-year hiatus to ...
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- PIA suspends flights operation to Damascus after Israeli air attack09:14 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
-
- Pakistan's Navid Hanif appointed as UN Assistant Secretary-General ...08:21 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- Ushna Shah shares two cents on Dr Aamir Liaquat's death04:49 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
-
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022