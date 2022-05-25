Islamabad police issue traffic plan ahead of PTI’s long march
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic diversion plan to facilitate the public as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is set to launch long march to the federal capital today (Wednesday).
All entry and exit points to the red zone have been closed at ‘Ayub chowk’, ‘NADRA chowk’, ‘Express chowk’, and ‘Serena chowk’.
Police said that those who want to enter or exit the red zone can only use Margalla road, Radio Pakistan reported.
ITP Traffic Diversion Plan for PTI Long March 25-May-2022.#TrafficAlert #TrafficUpdate @ICT_Police @syedmustafapsp @PTVNewsOfficial @RadioPakistan @MoIB_Official pic.twitter.com/mffti8tSQ0— Islamabad Traffic Police (@ITP_Police) May 25, 2022
Meanwhile, strict security measures have been taken for the protection of sensitive instalments and points in the capital city.,
The law enforcement agencies will also conduct the the checking of people traveling to or from Islamabad.
Containment, arrests as Imran-led PTI marches on ... 09:58 AM | 25 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is set to lead a long march towards the capital ...
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Microsoft for Startups MEA’s GrowthX Accelerator cohort 2 reaches ...12:36 PM | 25 May, 2022
- 'Azadi March': Clashes erupt between police, PTI protesters in Lahore ...11:46 AM | 25 May, 2022
- Another US school shooting leaves 19 children dead11:22 AM | 25 May, 2022
- Islamabad police issue traffic plan ahead of PTI’s long march10:48 AM | 25 May, 2022
- Azadi March – Road blockades disrupt fuel supplies in parts of ...10:28 AM | 25 May, 2022
- Sajal's healing words for Ahad's ailing aunt win her praise11:15 PM | 24 May, 2022
- Pakistani beauty mogul Shiza teams up with Selena Gomez for cookware ...10:17 PM | 24 May, 2022
- Srha Asghar and Rabya Kulsoom's dance video goes viral06:18 PM | 24 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022