Islamabad police issue traffic plan ahead of PTI’s long march

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic diversion plan to facilitate the public as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is set to launch long march to the federal capital today (Wednesday).

All entry and exit points to the red zone have been closed at ‘Ayub chowk’, ‘NADRA chowk’, ‘Express chowk’, and ‘Serena chowk’.

Police said that those who want to enter or exit the red zone can only use Margalla road, Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been taken for the protection of sensitive instalments and points in the capital city.,

The law enforcement agencies will also conduct the the checking of people traveling to or from Islamabad.