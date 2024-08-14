Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issues new guidelines for visa notice issuance

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released updated guidelines for the issuance of visa notices, according to an official announcement on August 14, 2024.
The new guidelines were issued by Foreign Secretary Cyrus Sajjad Qazi following the approval of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. These guidelines pertain to the issuance of initial "Note Verbales" for diplomatic and official passport holders intending to undertake private visits, as per formal requests from the Senate and National Assembly.
Under these guidelines, diplomatic and official passport holders traveling for private purposes will receive preliminary visa notices, while a formal agreement will be required for family members. This agreement mandates that the travelers will neither seek asylum nor misuse the initial communication in the country of their visit.
This update comes in light of a recent case involving Haider Ali, the Joint Secretary of the Senate, who had obtained an initial letter for his family to attend the IPU Assembly meeting held in March. The request for the letter was made by the Senate Secretariat on behalf of Haider Ali's family. However, it was later revealed that his family sought asylum in a Western European country.
The new guidelines are intended to prevent similar incidents and ensure the proper use of diplomatic privileges.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.