Rs1500 Prize Bond list August 2024; Check online draw result here

Rs1500 Prize Bond balloting of Draw No. 99 is set to be held in Multan on 15 August 2024 Thursday.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Winners for August 2024

First Prize Winner TBA Second Prize Winners TBA

Winning Amount of Rs1500 Prize Bond

First Prize: 1 winner receives Rs3,000,000

Second Prize: 3 winners each receive Rs1,000,000

Third Prize: 1696 winners each receive Rs18,500

Rs1500 Full Winners List

You can check the complete list of Rs1500 Prize Bond winners for this draw today.

