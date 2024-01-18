ICC unveils New York stadium for Pak-India clash on June 9

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced a state-of-the-art modular stadium in New York with a seating capacity of 34,000. The purpose of this facility is to host eight matches of the upcoming T20 World Cup, marking the ICC's ambitious endeavor to tap into the lucrative sports market in the United States.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has been designated to host the highly anticipated June 9 match between India and Pakistan, underscoring the ICC's commitment to establishing a foothold in a new market. Sustainability is a central focus of this "cutting-edge" venue, according to Chris Tetley, the ICC's Head of Events, who shared insights during an online discussion with select media.

The stadium's design incorporates repurposed grandstands from the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas and features drop-in pitches. Once completed, it is expected to surpass the size of any cricket venue in England and even eclipse the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which hosted the 2011 50-overs World Cup final.

Chris Tetley emphasised the need for a significant initiative to make an impact in the vast US sports market, stating, "It's a clearly defined target market for ICC. As we all know, it's the largest sports market in the world. It's already our third biggest broadcast market, and we've identified at least 30 million cricket fans in the US."

The US is co-hosting the T20 World Cup with the West Indies, and Tetley assured a memorable experience for American fans. While certain aspects of the venue, including the pitches, will be removed post the World Cup, the facility itself, described as "world class," will remain for the local community to utilize.