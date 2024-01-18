Search

Sports

ICC unveils New York stadium for Pak-India clash on June 9

Web Desk
01:26 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
ICC unveils New York stadium for Pak-India clash on June 9
Source: ICC

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced a state-of-the-art modular stadium in New York with a seating capacity of 34,000. The purpose of this facility is to host eight matches of the upcoming T20 World Cup, marking the ICC's ambitious endeavor to tap into the lucrative sports market in the United States.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has been designated to host the highly anticipated June 9 match between India and Pakistan, underscoring the ICC's commitment to establishing a foothold in a new market. Sustainability is a central focus of this "cutting-edge" venue, according to Chris Tetley, the ICC's Head of Events, who shared insights during an online discussion with select media.

The stadium's design incorporates repurposed grandstands from the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas and features drop-in pitches. Once completed, it is expected to surpass the size of any cricket venue in England and even eclipse the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which hosted the 2011 50-overs World Cup final.

Chris Tetley emphasised the need for a significant initiative to make an impact in the vast US sports market, stating, "It's a clearly defined target market for ICC. As we all know, it's the largest sports market in the world. It's already our third biggest broadcast market, and we've identified at least 30 million cricket fans in the US."

The US is co-hosting the T20 World Cup with the West Indies, and Tetley assured a memorable experience for American fans. While certain aspects of the venue, including the pitches, will be removed post the World Cup, the facility itself, described as "world class," will remain for the local community to utilize.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

09:29 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: New Zealand take unassailable 3-0 lead, beating Pakistan in ...

09:48 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain banned for two years for breaching ...

10:30 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Free Live Streaming platforms for PAK VS NZ 3rd T20 2024

02:13 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Pat Cummins wins ICC Player of the Month award

01:11 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Three changes as Pakistan announce squad for 3rd T20 against New ...

02:42 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 21 runs in second T20I to take ...

Sports

12:25 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Former Pakistani cricketer Khalid Latif to contest election

09:09 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar falls prey to deepfake video scandal

12:21 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Arslan Ash advances winning streak with latest triumph at Tekken ...

06:51 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: DJ plays WWE star Big Show’s song as Azam Khan walks to the ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Indian passenger gets trapped inside plane toilet for over an hour

Gold & Silver Rate

05:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee loses more value to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 18 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.9 752.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 40.85 41.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.98 918.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.47 735.47
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 325.45 327.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.92 8.07

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 18 January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: