Pakistan

'Marg Bar Sarmachar': What does this Pakistani military operation against Iranian terrorists mean?

Web Desk
02:04 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
'Marg Bar Sarmachar': What does this Pakistani military operation against Iranian terrorists mean?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani forces conducted befitting retaliatory strikes against militants in Iran in operation codenamed Marg Bar Sarmachar (Death to Sarmachar) that made international headlines.

The operation is in response to Tehran's military prowess as its forces attacked sites near Balochistan, which resulted in the death of innocent children.

A day after the Balochistan raids, Pakistan hit Iran with highly coordinated military strikes, as tensions between the neighbours and sparking fears of a broader conflict. Foreign Office said the operation is a manifestation of Islamabad’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats.

Pakistani Armed Forces are on high alert and any more misadventure from the Iranian side will be dealt forcefully, as Iran’s blunder has been responded in quick and precise manner.

Who was the target in operation 'Marg Bar Sarmachar'?

Pakistan conducted operation against the Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist group, that took shelter in neighbouring Iran and Afghanistan. The militants of this group are behind several killings of civilians and security personnel.

The operation was specifically named Operation Marg-e-Sarmachar, which means ‘Death to Terrorists’.

The insurgents, who are enjoying their safe havens in ungoverned border area near Western region, refer to themselves as ‘Sarmachar’.

Reports shared online claimed that seven BLF militants involved in attacks have been killed, and injured in strikes. Those who were killed were identified as Cmdr Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahi alias Shafaq, Sarwar - son of Cmdr Asghar alias Besham, sister of cmdr Asghar alias Besham-BLF.

It also claimed that Asghar Basham, and Wazir alias Wazi suffered injuries in the attack.

For our reader’s information, Islamabad has continuously shared intel about terrorists' hideouts and activities in different areas but these Pakistani-origin terrorists continue to operate from their lowe profile sanctuaries in Iran, and other countries.

Despite sharing solid evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists, Iran so far failed to stop this menace that resulted in these notorious events in Pakistan causing harm to innocent Pakistanis.

In latest response, Islamabad took significant measures against these militants involved in large-scale terrorist activities.

Where did the strikes under 'Marg Bar Sarmachar' take place?

Reports claimed in international media that the strikes were carried out by Pakistan Air Force jets near Siestan and Baluchistan province is the eastern most part of Iran that borders Pakistan.

The location of air raids is in the city of Sarwan, some 50 km from the Pakistan-Iran border. It is said to have the same distance between the border and Sabz Koh – a location within Pakistan where Iran carried out its strikes.

It should be noted that some unverified and misleading posts online strike to take place in Haqabad and Shamsar of Saravan city. However, the clips were not the place where the strikes occurred.

