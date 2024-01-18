Search

Business

Pakistan, UAE sign over $3b investment pacts in multiple fields

Web Desk
01:53 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
Pakistan, UAE sign over $3b investment pacts in multiple fields
Source: PMO

DAVOS – Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have inked a series of agreements exceeding $3 billion, focusing on collaboration in railways, economic zones, and infrastructure, as disclosed by a Pakistani official on Thursday.

The announcement coincides with the visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar to Davos, Switzerland, for the 54th summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The agreements encompass the establishment of a dedicated freight corridor, a multi-modal logistics park, and freight terminals, according to a statement released by Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, the Secretary of Pakistan Railways. DP World, a Dubai-based multinational logistics company, will lead infrastructure enhancements at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan’s primary trade gateway. The Emirati company also plans to develop an economic zone adjacent to the terminal.

Pakistani Communication, Railways, and Maritime Affairs Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar, along with H.E Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of ports, customs, and the free zone corporation (PCFC) of the Dubai government, signed the agreements.

Tarar emphasised the enduring partnership between the two nations and highlighted the significance of Pakistan as a gateway to Asia.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, also the CEO of DP World, expressed pride in contributing to Pakistan’s trading capabilities and underscored the country’s role as a growing market and vital trade corridor to Central Asia. DP World will represent the Dubai government in executing the projects, while Pakistan Railways and Port Qasim Authority will act on behalf of the Pakistani government.

Two additional inter-governmental framework agreements aim to bolster bilateral relations in the marine and logistics sectors. Another framework agreement was signed with Pakistan’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs for dredging a navigation channel, facilitating the development of an economic zone at Port Qasim, attracting over $3 billion in foreign direct investment and maximizing economic activity in Pakistan.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

11:01 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

PSX loses over 1000 points during intraday crash amid Pakistan-Iran ...

06:29 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Pakistan procures second LNG cargo from Azerbaijan

07:16 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Bears dominate as PSX loses over 500 points

06:09 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

11:42 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Pakistan announces new petrol, diesel prices today; Check latest ...

07:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's first shipment of dried chilies arrives in China under ...

Business

11:02 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

750 Prize Bond 2024 – Check Full Draw List here

11:31 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar meets Cargill CEO on sidelines of World Economic Forum in ...

10:38 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Another 'electric shock' in the offing as CPPA seeks further hike in ...

10:31 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

USD to PKR: Dollar loses steam as rupee regains in interbank

Advertisement

Latest

02:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Indian passenger gets trapped inside plane toilet for over an hour

Gold & Silver Rate

05:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee loses more value to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 18 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.9 752.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 40.85 41.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.98 918.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.47 735.47
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 325.45 327.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.92 8.07

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 18 January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: