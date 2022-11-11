Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed dazzle fans with stunning dance performance

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir rose to fame with her blockbuster performances and drop-dead gorgeous looks. The 25-year-old always stands out due to her bubbly persona and perfect acting skills.

Mere Humsafar stars Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir are two outstanding actors from Pakistan. One of the most awaited performances by Saeed and Amir wowed the audience at Toronto’s 8th HUM Awards with a stunning couple performance.

The pair lit up the stage with their incredible dance performance. They both won the show along with the hearts of many. Now, fans are hyped up as Kashmir 8th HUM Awards 2022 is coming to screens very soon.

On the work front, Hania Aamir was praised for her performance in Mere Humsafar co-starring Farhan Saeed in the lead role.