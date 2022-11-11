3D hologram workshop fuels scientific curiosity at SIBF 2022

SHARJAH - Young children at the ongoing 41st Sharjah International Book Fair discovered that science can actually be fun as they created a three-dimensional hologram using simple everyday tools such as a plastic sheet, a marker and a pair of sharp scissors.

Ideal for children over the age of 9 years, the 3D hologram workshop ignites the imagination of kids, kindling an interest in science and technology.

“This workshop is a mix between technology, science and art,” says Sara Mezher, Art Instructor. Created by light refraction, a 3D hologram is a three-dimensional projection that floats in space.

Taping together four cut-outs of transparent plastic, children first create a quadrangular structure, open at the top during the session. When they hold this plastic ‘bowl’ like structure over a moving image, the reflection of the image appears magically within the centre of the plastic, in 3D form.

“Usually, they learn how 3D holograms work in school. At this workshop, they can build it with their own hands. They learn the science behind this and can even redo it at home. It is so simple to make,” Mezher adds.

Filled with activities for family members of all age groups, 2,213 publishers from 95 countries are showcasing 1.5 million book titles at the 12-day Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which concludes on November 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah.