3D hologram workshop fuels scientific curiosity at SIBF 2022
Web Desk
04:50 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
3D hologram workshop fuels scientific curiosity at SIBF 2022
3D hologram workshop fuels scientific curiosity at SIBF 2022
3D hologram workshop fuels scientific curiosity at SIBF 2022
3D hologram workshop fuels scientific curiosity at SIBF 2022
Share

SHARJAH - Young children at the ongoing 41st Sharjah International Book Fair discovered that science can actually be fun as they created a three-dimensional hologram using simple everyday tools such as a plastic sheet, a marker and a pair of sharp scissors.

 Ideal for children over the age of 9 years, the 3D hologram workshop ignites the imagination of kids, kindling an interest in science and technology.

 “This workshop is a mix between technology, science and art,” says Sara Mezher, Art Instructor. Created by light refraction, a 3D hologram is a three-dimensional projection that floats in space.

 Taping together four cut-outs of transparent plastic, children first create a quadrangular structure, open at the top during the session. When they hold this plastic ‘bowl’ like structure over a moving image, the reflection of the image appears magically within the centre of the plastic, in 3D form.

 “Usually, they learn how 3D holograms work in school. At this workshop, they can build it with their own hands. They learn the science behind this and can even redo it at home. It is so simple to make,” Mezher adds.

 Filled with activities for family members of all age groups, 2,213 publishers from 95 countries are showcasing 1.5 million book titles at the 12-day Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which concludes on November 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah. 

More From This Category
‘Things we do for love’: Teacher undergoes ...
06:55 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
Words or pictures: Which tells the better story? ...
02:44 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
Afghan Taliban ban women’s entry to amusement ...
02:43 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
The most popular book at SIBF 2022!
08:11 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Sheikh Sultan allocates grant to restore ‘The ...
09:38 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan to attend Sharjah International ...
10:21 PM | 7 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed dazzle fans with stunning dance performance
04:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr