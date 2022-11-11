Pakistan Army Chief visits Multan garrison amid farewell tour
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the Multan garrison as part of his farewell visits to various formations, the military media wing said.
The top commander has ended all speculations about extension plans as he started his farewell tour.
On Friday, General Bajwa Friday visited the Multan Garrison, where he interacted with armed forces personnel.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Multan today. COAS interacted with officers and men of Multan Garrison.@OfficialDGISPR— PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) November 11, 2022
1/3 pic.twitter.com/rZEQ02GR6o
During the interaction with strike formation troops, General Bajwa hailed their extraordinary professional competence and devotion to duty in the service of the motherland.
Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti received the top general on his arrival, per the military's media wing.
Earlier this week, COAS visited Sialkot, Mangla garrisons, and Peshawar Corps Headquarters as part of his farewell visits to various formations. He appreciated formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities.
'Stay focused on professional duties,' COAS Bajwa ... 09:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday asked the troops to focus on their ...
- Pakistan Army Chief visits Multan garrison amid farewell tour05:05 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
- 3D hologram workshop fuels scientific curiosity at SIBF 202204:50 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed dazzle fans with stunning dance ...04:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan nominated for T20 World Cup ...03:51 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
-
- Sonya Hussyn and Shahzad Sheikh win hearts with latest video03:37 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Malaika Arora’s cryptic post sparks wedding rumours03:16 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022