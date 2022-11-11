Pakistan Army Chief visits Multan garrison amid farewell tour

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the Multan garrison as part of his farewell visits to various formations, the military media wing said.

The top commander has ended all speculations about extension plans as he started his farewell tour.

On Friday, General Bajwa Friday visited the Multan Garrison, where he interacted with armed forces personnel.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Multan today. COAS interacted with officers and men of Multan Garrison.@OfficialDGISPR

During the interaction with strike formation troops, General Bajwa hailed their extraordinary professional competence and devotion to duty in the service of the motherland.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti received the top general on his arrival, per the military's media wing.

Earlier this week, COAS visited Sialkot, Mangla garrisons, and Peshawar Corps Headquarters as part of his farewell visits to various formations. He appreciated formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities.