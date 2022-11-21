Nimra and Asad set the dance floor ablaze at recent wedding
Share
Nimra and Asad made waves on social media in 2020, after their extremely viral wedding. The young couple opted to marry right after their friendship.
The young Pakistani couple who tied the knot at an early age has now been blessed with a baby boy, adding much to the joy of the new parents and their well-wishers.
In their recent viral video, Nimra and Asad were spotted at a wedding grooving to upbeat tunes. Nimra looked stunning in her lehenga as she danced gracefully. Needless to say, the duo set the dance floor ablaze.
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1739861063065889
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad amsue fans with ... 03:23 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad are two incredibly talented actresses in the entertainment industry of ...
-
-
-
- Nearly 50 dead, 700 injured as earthquake shakes Indonesia's Java ...04:55 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
-
- Zaviyar Naumaan gets sweet birthday wishes from family03:56 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022