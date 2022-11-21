Nimra and Asad set the dance floor ablaze at recent wedding

Nimra and Asad made waves on social media in 2020, after their extremely viral wedding. The young couple opted to marry right after their friendship.

The young Pakistani couple who tied the knot at an early age has now been blessed with a baby boy, adding much to the joy of the new parents and their well-wishers.

In their recent viral video, Nimra and Asad were spotted at a wedding grooving to upbeat tunes. Nimra looked stunning in her lehenga as she danced gracefully. Needless to say, the duo set the dance floor ablaze.

