Nimra and Asad set the dance floor ablaze at recent wedding

Web Desk
06:30 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
Nimra and Asad set the dance floor ablaze at recent wedding
Source: Nimra Asad (Instagram)
Share

Nimra and Asad made waves on social media in 2020, after their extremely viral wedding. The young couple opted to marry right after their friendship.

The young Pakistani couple who tied the knot at an early age has now been blessed with a baby boy, adding much to the joy of the new parents and their well-wishers.

In their recent viral video, Nimra and Asad were spotted at a wedding grooving to upbeat tunes. Nimra looked stunning in her lehenga as she danced gracefully. Needless to say, the duo set the dance floor ablaze.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1739861063065889

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nimraasad (@nimraasad_)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nimraasad (@nimraasad_)

Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad amsue fans with ... 03:23 PM | 5 Oct, 2022

Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad  are two incredibly talented actresses in the entertainment industry of ...

More From This Category
Zaviyar Naumaan gets sweet birthday wishes from ...
03:56 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
'Aaj Bazar Mein' - Quratulain Balouch pays homage ...
05:52 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
Hania Aamir dolls up in a stunning blue lehenga
04:41 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
Ali Zafar enthralls fans with his melodious voice
05:22 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
Sania Mirza teaches son Izhaan how to play tennis
04:19 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
Watch - Reporter asks Farhan Saeed and Urwa ...
03:17 PM | 21 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nimra and Asad set the dance floor ablaze at recent wedding
06:30 PM | 21 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr