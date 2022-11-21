Qatar invites noted Islamic scholar Zakir Naik to FIFA World Cup

DOHA – All eyes are on the leading football tournament in Qatar and famous Islamic scholar Dr Zakir Naik also made headlines as he was invited to speak at FIFA World Cup sideline events.

As the event garnered attention, some old clips of Indian scholars started doing rounds on the internet. Fact-check revealed that a clip from 2016 is being reshared after the name of the leading televangelist started trending on social media.

A presenter at the Qatari state-owned sports channel shared Dr Zakir’s clip, saying “Preacher Sheikh Zakir Naik is present in Qatar during the World Cup and will give many religious lectures throughout the tournament.”

The #Qatar2022 attendees will have a golden opportunity to meet him face to face, while lecturing about Islam. His visiting to Qatar is a nice surprise among tens, still to come to surprise our guests. pic.twitter.com/8Cd2Vgegac — د.عـبدالله العـمـادي (@Abdulla_Alamadi) November 19, 2022

Indian preacher, Zakir Naik, is currently living in exile in Malaysia since 2017 after Narendra Modi-led Indian government falsely pressed charges against him over money laundering and terror financing.

Besides banning alcohol for World Cup fans at grounds, Qatar invites Peace TV host to speak at various events amid the most prestigious tournament in the world.

It was reported that several Islamic sayings were also displayed to promote the religion to masses who flocked to the Arab nation from all over the world to watch action of their favourite players.