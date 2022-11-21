'Aaj Bazar Mein' - Quratulain Balouch pays homage to Faiz Ahmed Faiz 

Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch has paid a soulful tribute to one of the most celebrated poets of Pakistan, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, with a rendition of Aaj Bazaar Mein, composed by Arshad Mehmood.

Channelling the pain and reflections, the Humsafar singer dropped the cover on Sunday to mark Faiz’s 38th death anniversary.

“On Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s 38 death anniversary, we pay homage to one of the great poets and thinkers of Pakistan. In humility, an ode in prayer, remembrance and aspiration,” she tweeted.

Faiz Ahmad Faiz is one of the most regarded poets of the Urdu language. Outside literature, he has been described as "a man of wide experience" having been a teacher, an army officer, a journalist, a trade unionist and a broadcaster.

He wrote Aaj Baazar Mein when he was imprisoned under Ayub Khan’s martial law. He was taken to the Lahore fort’s torture cell passing through the streets of Lahore in a horse driven cart with his fetters on.