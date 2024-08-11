Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Gaza's Al-Tabeen School, over 100 Palestinians martyred

Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent Israeli military attack on Al-Tabeen School in Gaza, where more than 100 Palestinians were martyred.

In an official statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed Pakistan's deep concern and condemnation of the attack. She highlighted that the assault, which targeted a school sheltering displaced individuals, resulted in over 100 civilian deaths and numerous injuries.

"The attack on a school providing refuge to the homeless is a horrific, inhumane, and cowardly act," Baloch stated. She further emphasized that targeting civilian populations and facilities constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law and is considered a war crime. "Israel must be held accountable for these war crimes and the ongoing genocide in Gaza," she added.

Baloch also called upon the international community, the United Nations, and Israel's allies to take immediate action to halt the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and to ensure the safety and protection of the people of Gaza.

It is worth noting that just yesterday, Israel targeted over 250 Palestinians during the Fajr prayer at a refugee camp school in the Al-Daraj area of northern Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 100 individuals. Reports indicate that Israeli forces dropped three bombs on the school, each weighing 2,000 pounds.