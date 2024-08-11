Urvashi Rautela stirs up social media with her new AI-generated reel

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has once again stirred up social media by sharing a humorous reel on Instagram involving Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.
Urvashi posted a creatively edited video clip on Instagram, which quickly went viral. The clip, altered using artificial intelligence, humorously replaces Rishabh Pant with Urvashi, showing her playing a reverse scoop shot for a six during India’s group match against Ireland’s Barry McCarthy in the 2024 World Cup in New York.
Originally, it was Rishabh’s shot that led India to victory in that match, making him a key player in India’s World Cup-winning squad.
Rumors of a relationship between Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela have circulated in the past, though the relationship reportedly ended after several controversies.
Meanwhile, Urvashi has been busy promoting her latest film and attending various events. This viral clip, however, has unexpectedly boosted her promotional campaign.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 11, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
