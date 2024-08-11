Search

Zoya Nasir snubs fan over age-shaming remarks

08:58 PM | 11 Aug, 2024
Pakistani actor and model Zoya Nasir recently hosted a live Q&A session on Instagram, where she interacted with fans and answered questions about her professional and personal life.

The session was going smoothly until a fan commented that Zoya looked like she was 46 years old. The remark infuriated the model, prompting a sharp response. "Why would you say I look 46? I'm not even 35 yet!" Zoya retorted angrily. "Why are you making such ridiculous guesses about my age?"

A video of her reaction to the age-shaming comment quickly went viral, sparking a debate on social media.

Some speculated that her appearance might be due to facial surgeries, suggesting that these procedures could be making her look older. Others agreed that Zoya might indeed look around 46, while some couldn’t understand why the actor was so upset, noting that aging is a natural process.

The incident has divided social media users, with some feeling the comment was inappropriate, while others believe Zoya’s reaction was justified.

