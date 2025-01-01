Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan announces export of trained pilots to foreign airlines

KARACHI – The Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced the export of trained Pakistani pilots to foreign airlines.

DG CAA Nadir Shafi Dar stated that there is a significant shortage of cockpit pilots in the region, and CAA has begun working on addressing this issue.

Pakistan’s aviation industry is preparing more captains than required by local airlines, with the surplus services being offered to foreign airlines.

According to Nadir Shafi Dar, two international companies have shown interest in the project. One company has already begun Phase 1 and started ground training.

The foreign company shortlisted young pilots from Pakistan, providing flight training in Sharjah, with eight pilots completing training and starting work with private Pakistani airlines.

Under the new plan, CAA has made agreements with companies to provide training from cockpit to commercial cockpit levels.

After training at Pakistani academies, the aim is to finance these young pilots and encourage local flying clubs to enhance their skills. This initiative will help develop the aviation industry in the country.

