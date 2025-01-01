Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

‘Squid Game 2’ actor’s inappropriate video leaked online

Netflix’s popular web series Squid Game 2 is facing strong public backlash due to the casting of actors with controversial pasts. Recently, actor Park Sung Hoon, who plays the role of Hyun Jo, a transgender former special forces soldier in the series, found himself embroiled in controversy after accidentally sharing an inappropriate video on his social media profile.

The video, part of an adult video parody series, was quickly deleted.

His agency, BH Entertainment, called the incident a human error, stating, “The mistake happened while the actor was checking his DMs.”

Following the incident, there was mixed reaction on social media. Some expressed disappointment at Park’s unprofessional behavior, while others questioned the casting process. One user commented, “There should be an investigation into the number of controversial male actors in this show.”

Besides Park Sung Hoon, other actors’ controversial pasts have also drawn criticism for the series. Former K-pop star T.O.P was involved in a drug scandal in 2017, while Lee Jung Jae faced charges of driving under the influence and fraud. Lee Jin Wook was accused of sexual harassment in 2016, though the charges were later withdrawn. Lee Byung Hun was involved in a blackmail case in 2009.

The seven-episode series was released on Netflix on December 26, 2024. While its engaging storyline entertained viewers, the controversies have raised significant questions about the ethical standards of the production and its casting practices.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Latest

