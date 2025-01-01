Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PM Shehbaz hails inflation drop to lowest level in 81 months

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over the reduction in inflation to its lowest level in 81 months.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said the reduction in the inflation rate to 4.1 percent last month is a good omen.

The prime minister said achieving macroeconomic stability is just the beginning. He mentioned that the government has launched Uraan Pakistan, a homegrown five-year National Economic Transformation Plan, which will make Pakistan one of the leading countries in the world.

Shehbaz Sharif said his government is pursuing a policy of economic reforms. He said the Current Account Deficit has turned into a surplus after 24 years, the inflation rate declined to 4.1 percent from 38 percent, and the Pakistan Stock Market has become the second-best market in the world. He added that the policy rate has declined to 13 percent from 22 percent.

The prime minister said the economy is moving towards stability as a result of the government’s economic policies and the hard work of its economic team. He said the government is fully cognizant of people’s difficulties and has tirelessly worked to resolve these problems.

He expressed the hope the people’s lives will be further improved in the days to come.

