Six Iranians beheaded in Saudi Arabia for drug smuggling

DAMMAM – In Saudi Arabia, six Iranian citizens were beheaded for drug smuggling in the coastal city of Dammam.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that these individuals were executed after being found guilty of smuggling hashish into the country using covert methods.

The exact timing of the executions was not disclosed. According to reports, Saudi Arabia has executed 117 people in 2024 for drug smuggling.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia launched an anti-drug campaign, conducting raids and making arrests across various regions.

Amnesty International ranked Saudi Arabia third for the highest number of executions in 2023, after China and Iran. Human rights organizations continue to criticize this practice, while the Saudi government defends the death penalty as essential for maintaining public order, only carrying out executions after all appeals have been exhausted.