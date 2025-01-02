Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 2 January 2024 – Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

KARACHI — Gold price per tola rate stands at Rs273,600 per tola on January 2, 2025 Thursday, and the price of 10 grams is Rs234,568.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,775 per tola, 21 Karat 247,012 and 18 Karat at 211,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 1 Jan 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs273,600
10 Grams Rs234,568

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs273,600 Rs234,568
Islamabad Rs273,600 Rs234,568
Lahore Rs273,600 Rs234,568
Multan Rs273,600 Rs234,568
Peshawar Rs273,600 Rs234,568

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 2 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.16 744.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 35.45 35.85
Euro EUR 288.2 290.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.17 906.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.63 62.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.77 156.77
NOK Norwegian Krone NOK 24.22 24.52
Omani Riyal OMR 720.46 728.96
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.82 204.82
Swedish Krona SEK 24.99 25.29
Swiss Franc CHF 308.12 310.92
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.35 350.85
