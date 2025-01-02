Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 2 January 2024 – Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

KARACHI — Gold price per tola rate stands at Rs273,600 per tola on January 2, 2025 Thursday, and the price of 10 grams is Rs234,568.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,775 per tola, 21 Karat 247,012 and 18 Karat at 211,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 1 Jan 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs273,600 10 Grams Rs234,568

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad