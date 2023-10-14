  

Search

Pakistan

Pakistan braces for heavy rains and snowfall this week

Web Desk
10:15 AM | 14 Oct, 2023
Pakistan braces for heavy rains and snowfall this week
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of strong spell of thunderstorms, and snowfall on mountains during the next 12 hours.

Met Office in its prediction, forecast significant rains with snowfall over the hills for parts of Pakistan from October 14.

As per the latest advisory, windstorm, and rain-thunderstorms with snow over high mountains is expected in KPK, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Isolated hailstorms are likely in plain areas, and heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Potohar region during the period.

Meanwhile, other parts of the nation will have dry weather in other parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, Islamabad and Lahore 21 degree C, Karachi 27°C, Peshawar 20°C, Quetta 15°C, Gilgit 15°C, Murree 11°C and Muzafarabad 17°C.     

Met Office also forecast partly cloudy rain with chances of rain and thunderstorm weather in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Jammu, Shopian and Baramula in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Karachi weather update

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

04:36 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

In a first, ‘Made in Pakistan’ SUVs exported to Kenya

03:32 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on newly appointed Pakistan ...

01:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

Pakistan repairs churches, compensates Christian families after ...

09:30 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Nawaz Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia en route to Pakistan

03:27 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Punjab Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions 2023-24 are open now; ...

12:57 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Pakistan Army team wins silver in UK’s Cambrian Patrol 2023 exercise

Advertisement

Latest

10:48 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Six workers gunned down, two injured in Balochistan’s Turbat

Horoscope

08:49 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th October 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 14, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.8 278.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.21 751.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.54 39.94
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.29 912.29
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.04 168.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 725.82 733.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 308.26 310.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan - 14 October 2023

Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs207,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs190,574, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,913 and 18k gold rate is currenlty being sold at Rs155,925.00 for single tola.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Karachi PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Islamabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Peshawar PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Quetta PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Sialkot PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Attock PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Gujranwala PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Jehlum PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Multan PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Bahawalpur PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Gujrat PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Nawabshah PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Chakwal PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Hyderabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Nowshehra PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Sargodha PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Faisalabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Mirpur PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: