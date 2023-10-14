Pakistan braces for heavy rains and snowfall this week

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of strong spell of thunderstorms, and snowfall on mountains during the next 12 hours.

Met Office in its prediction, forecast significant rains with snowfall over the hills for parts of Pakistan from October 14.

As per the latest advisory, windstorm, and rain-thunderstorms with snow over high mountains is expected in KPK, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Isolated hailstorms are likely in plain areas, and heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Potohar region during the period.

Meanwhile, other parts of the nation will have dry weather in other parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, Islamabad and Lahore 21 degree C, Karachi 27°C, Peshawar 20°C, Quetta 15°C, Gilgit 15°C, Murree 11°C and Muzafarabad 17°C.

Met Office also forecast partly cloudy rain with chances of rain and thunderstorm weather in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Jammu, Shopian and Baramula in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.