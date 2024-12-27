Mahira Khan is a sight for sore eyes in latest photos

KARACHI – Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan looked jaw dropping in her latest stunning photos she has shared on a social media platform

Taking to Instagram, the Raees actress shared her dazzling photos as she attended an event of a wedding. “Mehndi tey shendi,” she wrote in the caption.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time, showing her growing fan base across the world.

Mahira Khan is a leading star in Pakistan, widely recognised after her drama Humsafar became a massive success in 2011.

Since then, she has consistently delivered hit films and dramas while also representing Pakistan on the international stage. Known for her openness, Mahira proudly shares her age, something many actresses avoid.

The actress will soon star alongside Humayun Saeed in the upcoming film Love Guru, and her film Neelofar, featuring Fawad Khan, is also expected to release this year.