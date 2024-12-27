Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rawalpindi police arrest suspect supplying drugs to educational institutions

Rawalpindi Police Arrest Suspect Supplying Drugs To Educational Institutions

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has intensified its crackdown against drug trafficking, arresting five suspects and seizing 49 kilograms of narcotics in four separate operations across the country.

According to officials, one of the operations was conducted near a university in Rawalpindi, where a suspect was apprehended with 250 grams of hashish. The accused reportedly confessed to supplying drugs to students in educational institutions in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

In another operation near New Muhammadabad in Gujranwala, the ANF intercepted a vehicle and recovered 44.4 kilograms of hashish and 2.4 kilograms of opium concealed inside. Two suspects were arrested during this raid.

Meanwhile, in Attock, authorities seized 1.2 kilograms of hashish from a suspect near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza.

The total value of the recovered drugs is estimated to exceed PKR 5.4 million. Officials emphasized that these operations reflect the ANF’s ongoing commitment to eradicating drug trafficking, particularly in areas near educational institutions.

Investigations are underway, and authorities have vowed to continue their efforts to dismantle drug supply networks operating in the region.

