Maulana Fazal ur Rehman advised complete rest due to health issues

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, has been advised complete rest by doctors following health concerns, according to a party spokesperson.

The JUI-F spokesperson revealed that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman has been experiencing severe pain in his foot. As a precautionary measure, doctors have strictly advised him to avoid walking and undergo proper rest to ensure a speedy recovery.

In light of his condition, the spokesperson stated that the party leader will be limiting his public engagements and official activities until his health improves.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, a prominent political figure, has been actively involved in national politics and recently participated in various meetings and events. His sudden health concerns have raised questions among supporters, who are wishing him a swift recovery.

The JUI-F leadership has requested prayers from the public and well-wishers for Maulana Fazal ur Rehman’s health, emphasizing that updates on his condition will be shared as necessary.