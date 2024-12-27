Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Political ambitions cannot surpass the nation’s integrity: DG ISPR

LIVE: ISPR Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry holds key press conference

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), held a press conference today, stating that no political leader’s desire for power can ever outweigh Pakistan’s national interests and sovereignty. Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, he emphasized that the military will continue its efforts to bring the true culprits behind the events of May 9 to justice.

Lieutenant General Chaudhry highlighted that 2024 saw the highest number of terrorists killed compared to previous years, as Pakistan Armed Forces successfully thwarted several terrorism-related operations. He reported that 925 terrorists had been killed, including several high-profile figures, and a total of 73 most-wanted terrorists were neutralized in military operations this year. He also stated that 383 officers and soldiers laid down their lives in defense of the nation.

He reiterated that despite all efforts by Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan, terrorism emanating from Afghan soil continues to pose a threat. He stressed that Pakistan will not leave any stone unturned in dismantling terrorist networks, which have deep ties to Afghan territories.

On the subject of regional security, Chaudhry reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s readiness to respond forcefully to any aggression from neighboring India. He condemned India’s continued violations of international law in Indian-occupied Kashmir and expressed unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their struggle for justice.

Chaudhry also addressed the ongoing fight against terrorism and crime within Pakistan, asserting that terrorism would only end with improvements in justice, education, health, and governance. He pointed out that a significant portion of crime, including extortion and smuggling, is fueled by the illegal spectrum, which also involves the spread of fake news. He stressed that the elite, in collusion with criminal elements, were hindering efforts to eliminate these illegal networks.

Highlighting security concerns, the spokesperson mentioned that over 800,000 illegal Afghan migrants had been repatriated, and steps were being taken to protect Pakistan’s digital borders. He also debunked the false narratives of marginalization being spread, particularly in Balochistan, and vowed to expose such misleading claims.

In his remarks on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, Chaudhry revealed ongoing dialogue with the Afghan interim government, emphasizing the need for both nations to work together to address cross-border terrorism and extremism. He reiterated that Pakistan respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty and is working to secure its digital frontier through both legal and technical measures.

Responding to a question about the military’s involvement in political matters, Chaudhry clarified that the Pakistan Army maintains a professional relationship with all governments and political leaders. He emphasized that politics should never be politicized, and it is encouraging to see politicians resolving issues through dialogue rather than resorting to violence.

The spokesperson also spoke about the May 9 incident, confirming that there was a well-coordinated conspiracy behind the events of that day. He stressed the need to hold those responsible accountable, ensuring that justice is served. He also acknowledged that military trials respect legal rights, and no officer or personnel should prioritize politics over the state.

Finally, Chaudhry responded to questions regarding the November 2024 protests, clarifying that the military’s involvement was strictly limited to maintaining security in the Red Zone, while protests were marred by the use of firearms by some participants. He criticized the spread of fake news that distorted the truth, including false claims about fatalities during the protests. The military, he reaffirmed, is neither an opponent nor a supporter of any specific political party or ideology, and it remains committed to protecting Pakistan’s national interests.

In conclusion, Lieutenant General Chaudhry reiterated the Pakistan Army’s dedication to the nation’s security and sovereignty, emphasizing that the country’s interests will always come first.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 27 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search