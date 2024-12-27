Political ambitions cannot surpass the nation’s integrity: DG ISPR

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), held a press conference today, stating that no political leader’s desire for power can ever outweigh Pakistan’s national interests and sovereignty. Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, he emphasized that the military will continue its efforts to bring the true culprits behind the events of May 9 to justice.

Lieutenant General Chaudhry highlighted that 2024 saw the highest number of terrorists killed compared to previous years, as Pakistan Armed Forces successfully thwarted several terrorism-related operations. He reported that 925 terrorists had been killed, including several high-profile figures, and a total of 73 most-wanted terrorists were neutralized in military operations this year. He also stated that 383 officers and soldiers laid down their lives in defense of the nation.

He reiterated that despite all efforts by Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan, terrorism emanating from Afghan soil continues to pose a threat. He stressed that Pakistan will not leave any stone unturned in dismantling terrorist networks, which have deep ties to Afghan territories.

On the subject of regional security, Chaudhry reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s readiness to respond forcefully to any aggression from neighboring India. He condemned India’s continued violations of international law in Indian-occupied Kashmir and expressed unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their struggle for justice.

Chaudhry also addressed the ongoing fight against terrorism and crime within Pakistan, asserting that terrorism would only end with improvements in justice, education, health, and governance. He pointed out that a significant portion of crime, including extortion and smuggling, is fueled by the illegal spectrum, which also involves the spread of fake news. He stressed that the elite, in collusion with criminal elements, were hindering efforts to eliminate these illegal networks.

Highlighting security concerns, the spokesperson mentioned that over 800,000 illegal Afghan migrants had been repatriated, and steps were being taken to protect Pakistan’s digital borders. He also debunked the false narratives of marginalization being spread, particularly in Balochistan, and vowed to expose such misleading claims.

In his remarks on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, Chaudhry revealed ongoing dialogue with the Afghan interim government, emphasizing the need for both nations to work together to address cross-border terrorism and extremism. He reiterated that Pakistan respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty and is working to secure its digital frontier through both legal and technical measures.

Responding to a question about the military’s involvement in political matters, Chaudhry clarified that the Pakistan Army maintains a professional relationship with all governments and political leaders. He emphasized that politics should never be politicized, and it is encouraging to see politicians resolving issues through dialogue rather than resorting to violence.

The spokesperson also spoke about the May 9 incident, confirming that there was a well-coordinated conspiracy behind the events of that day. He stressed the need to hold those responsible accountable, ensuring that justice is served. He also acknowledged that military trials respect legal rights, and no officer or personnel should prioritize politics over the state.

Finally, Chaudhry responded to questions regarding the November 2024 protests, clarifying that the military’s involvement was strictly limited to maintaining security in the Red Zone, while protests were marred by the use of firearms by some participants. He criticized the spread of fake news that distorted the truth, including false claims about fatalities during the protests. The military, he reaffirmed, is neither an opponent nor a supporter of any specific political party or ideology, and it remains committed to protecting Pakistan’s national interests.

In conclusion, Lieutenant General Chaudhry reiterated the Pakistan Army’s dedication to the nation’s security and sovereignty, emphasizing that the country’s interests will always come first.