Deadline for returning national prize bonds set as Dec 31

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has set December 31, 2024, as the final date for returning various denominations of National Prize Bonds.

According to a statement issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, the last date to return or exchange National Prize Bonds worth Rs. 40,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 7,500 is December 31, 2024.

The statement further mentioned that these bonds can be returned or exchanged at any branch of commercial banks, offices of the State Bank of Pakistan, or Banking Services Corporation.

The State Bank clarified that no applications will be accepted after the deadline.