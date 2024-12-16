Rs200 Prize Bond 16 December 2024 – Check Draw Results online

Sialkot office of National Savings Division will hold Prize Bond Rs 200 draw No. 100 today on December 16, 2024 (Monday).
The much awaited Rs 200 Prize Bond Draw for December 2024 is being held today as people are looking to win incredible cash prizes, with a grand first prize of Rs 750,000 up for grabs!
Draw No. 100 will feature amazing prizes, including the second prize of Rs 250,000 for each of the winners, and third prizes of Rs 1,250 each. With so many prizes on the line, the excitement is building as thousands of Pakistanis look to turn their small investments into life-changing rewards. Don’t miss out on your chance to win
200 Prize Bond Winners December 2024
|Prizes
|Winners
|First Prize Winner
|To be announced
|Second Prize Winners
|To be announced
Winning Amount Of Rs. 200 Prize Bond
|Number of Prizes
|Winning Amount
|Prize
|01
|Rs 750,000
|1st Prize
|05
|Rs 250,000
|2nd Prize
|1696
|Rs 1,500
|3rd Prize
200 Prize Bond Prize Full Winners List 2024
The full list of 200 Prize Bond will be shared soon, follow for more.
Rs200 Prize Bond December 2024 Draw and Balloting details here