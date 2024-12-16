Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rs200 Prize Bond 16 December 2024 – Check Draw Results online

Sialkot office of National Savings Division will hold Prize Bond Rs 200 draw No. 100 today on December 16, 2024 (Monday).

The much awaited Rs 200 Prize Bond Draw for December 2024 is being held today as people are looking to win incredible cash prizes, with a grand first prize of Rs 750,000 up for grabs!

Draw No. 100 will feature amazing prizes, including the second prize of Rs 250,000 for each of the winners, and third prizes of Rs 1,250 each. With so many prizes on the line, the excitement is building as thousands of Pakistanis look to turn their small investments into life-changing rewards. Don’t miss out on your chance to win

200 Prize Bond Winners December 2024

Prizes Winners
First Prize Winner To be announced
Second Prize Winners To be announced

Winning Amount Of Rs. 200 Prize Bond

Number of Prizes Winning Amount Prize
01 Rs 750,000 1st Prize
05 Rs 250,000 2nd Prize
1696 Rs 1,500 3rd Prize

200 Prize Bond Prize Full Winners List 2024

The full list of 200 Prize Bond will be shared soon, follow for more.

Rs200 Prize Bond December 2024 Draw and Balloting details here

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR to PKR – 16 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.25
Euro EUR 289.85 292.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.3 354.8
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 178.75 181
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.65 742.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.86 906.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.04 727.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 311.2 314
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

