Rs200 Prize Bond 16 December 2024 – Check Draw Results online

Sialkot office of National Savings Division will hold Prize Bond Rs 200 draw No. 100 today on December 16, 2024 (Monday).

The much awaited Rs 200 Prize Bond Draw for December 2024 is being held today as people are looking to win incredible cash prizes, with a grand first prize of Rs 750,000 up for grabs!

Draw No. 100 will feature amazing prizes, including the second prize of Rs 250,000 for each of the winners, and third prizes of Rs 1,250 each. With so many prizes on the line, the excitement is building as thousands of Pakistanis look to turn their small investments into life-changing rewards. Don’t miss out on your chance to win

200 Prize Bond Winners December 2024

Prizes Winners First Prize Winner To be announced Second Prize Winners To be announced

Winning Amount Of Rs. 200 Prize Bond

Number of Prizes Winning Amount Prize 01 Rs 750,000 1st Prize 05 Rs 250,000 2nd Prize 1696 Rs 1,500 3rd Prize

200 Prize Bond Prize Full Winners List 2024

The full list of 200 Prize Bond will be shared soon, follow for more.