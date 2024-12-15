Rs200 Prize Bond December 2024 Draw and Balloting details here

The much-awaited Rs200 Prize Bond Draw for December 2024 is set to take place on December 16, 2024 in Sialkot, offering participants chance to win cash prizes up to Rs7.5 lac.

Rs200 Prize Bond Draw

This upcoming Draw number 100 will feature grand first prize of Rs750,000, while second prize winners will each receive Rs250,000.

Third-prize winners will be awarded Rs1,250 each. The event is expected to attract a lot of interest, with many Pakistanis investing in smaller denominations for the opportunity to win big.

Prize Bond Winners

The winners of Rs200 Prize Bond will be announced shortly after the balloting on Monday. For more details and updates, stay tuned with Daily Pakistan.

The full list of Rs200 Prize Bond winners will be made available on this platform following the draw.

Prize Bond Schedule Pakistan