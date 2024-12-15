Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rs200 Prize Bond December 2024 Draw and Balloting details here

The much-awaited Rs200 Prize Bond Draw for December 2024 is set to take place on December 16, 2024 in Sialkot, offering participants chance to win cash prizes up to Rs7.5 lac.

Rs200 Prize Bond Draw

This upcoming Draw number 100 will feature grand first prize of Rs750,000, while second prize winners will each receive Rs250,000.

Third-prize winners will be awarded Rs1,250 each. The event is expected to attract a lot of interest, with many Pakistanis investing in smaller denominations for the opportunity to win big.

Prize Bond Winners

The winners of Rs200 Prize Bond will be announced shortly after the balloting on Monday. For more details and updates, stay tuned with Daily Pakistan.

The full list of Rs200 Prize Bond winners will be made available on this platform following the draw.

Prize Bond Schedule Pakistan

Prize Bond Draw Date
Rs750 15 January, 2024
Rs100 15 February, 2024
Rs1500 15 February, 2024
Rs25000 11 March, 2024
Rs40000 11 March, 2024
Rs200 15 March, 2024
Rs750 15 April, 2024
Rs100 15 May, 2024
Rs1500 15 May, 2024
Rs25000 10 June, 2024
Rs40000 10 June, 2024
Rs200 17 June, 2024
Rs750 15 July, 2024
Rs100 15 August, 2024
Rs1500 15 August, 2024
Rs25000 10 September, 2024
Rs40000 10 September, 2024
Rs200 16 September, 2024
Rs750 15 October, 2024
Rs100 15 November, 2024
Rs1500 15 November, 2024
Rs25000 10 December, 2024
Rs40000 10 December, 2024
Rs200 16 December, 2024

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR to PKR – 15 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.25
Euro EUR 289.85 292.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.3 354.8
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 178.75 181
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.65 742.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.86 906.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.04 727.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 311.2 314
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

