Pakistan announces December Petrol, Diesel Prices today – Here’s what to expect

KARACHI – The government is set to announce new Petrol, and Diesel rates for second half of December 2024 today amid changes in global prices and imposition of new taxes.

From December 16, Petrol prices are expected to climb up marginally, while diesel prices will see drop of around Rs3.50-4 per liter. This price adjustment comes amid changes in the global oil market and the introduction of the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM).

With the expected changes, the price of petrol is expected to increase to around Rs253 per liter, while diesel will be priced at Rs254-255 per liter.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Petrol: Rs252.10

Rs252.10 Diesel: Rs258.43

In November 30 review, the federal government jacked up petrol and diesel prices for the first half of December. Petrol saw an increase of Rs3.72, while High-Speed Diesel prices were raised by Rs3.29.

In recent times, international oil prices saw roller coaster ride, with petrol premium dropping to $8.84 per barrel. These changes are expected to impact consumption patterns and help the government achieve its petroleum levy target, which reached Rs110 billion in November, a 19% increase compared to last year.