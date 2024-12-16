Punjab schools relax uniform rules to prevent students from cold weather

LAHORE – Parts of Pakistan are witnessing a cold wave, with temperature plunging to freezing points, and now provincial authorities relaxed uniform, rulers amid bone-chilling weather.

Amid the biting cold, Punjab government directed all schools to relax uniform rules as preventive measure to keep save young learners from extreme weather.

School Education Department allowed students to wear any warm clothing, including sweaters, jackets, caps, and other protective gear such as socks and shoes.

The relaxation in uniform policy applies to both public and private schools across the region and aims to ensure students’ well-being during the intense winter weather. The uniform relaxation rule will continue until end of February next year.

Meanwhile, students and parents welcome the decision as the region continues to experience harsh winter conditions.