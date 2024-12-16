Rajab Butt released after arrest for lion cub, public display of weapons

LAHORE – Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt gets relief soon after he was arrested under charges of illegal possession of lion cub and public display of weapons during his wedding festivities in the provincial capital Lahore.

Chung Police detained YouTuber along with Wildlife Department conducted raid as authorities received information about illegal possession of a lion cub, which was reportedly given to him as a wedding gift. Punjab Wildlife Department reiterated stern regulations prohibiting ownership of lions without a valid license.

After the raid, Butt was moved to nearby police station, but he secured post arrest bail and updated fans about the incident briefly. A picture of YouTuber standing behind bars also went online, sparking concerns among fans.

Rajab Butt’s wedding remained in bad light due to extravagant gifts he received from fellow TikTokers, including a gold iPhone, a dollars bouquet, a family Umrah trip, and a lion cub. These lavish presents, showcased in viral videos, have divided opinions online.

Many even criticized display of wealth as tasteless and accused influencers of promoting superficiality. Concerns about animal cruelty were also raised, and some called for simpler, more modest practices, especially considering the widespread poverty in the country.