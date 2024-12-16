ISLAMABAD – Pakistan remembers unhealed wounds of the Fall of Dhaka on its 53rd anniversary, a key moment in the history of South Asian nation that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

December 16, along with the APS attack, symbolizes the end of the traumatic chapter for Pakistan, where East Pakistan, separated after a bloody war. The loss of East Pakistan left deep scars, not only in terms of territorial loss but also in shaping identity of second-biggest Islamic nation.

On this day, East Pakistan’s declaration of separation is being remembered. At that time, Bengali leaders held key positions in the country’s government and military, yet the continuous economic and political dominance of the West Pakistan-based elite led to rising resentment.

The roots of Dhaka Fall go back to 1962 when Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, leader of the Awami League, and India began planning for the breakup of Pakistan. India, aiming to weaken its regional rival, openly supported East Pakistan, providing critical financial, military, and diplomatic aid.

Sheikh Muji, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and General Yahya Khan, were instrumental in shaping the course of events. As political tensions escalated, their roles became central to the unfolding crisis. On December 16, 1971, India launched a military intervention in East Pakistan, which led to the surrender of Pakistani forces.

As most details of conflict remain contested, one thing is clear: the loss of East Pakistan was a defining moment for Pakistan’s national identity and territorial integrity. Indian intelligence agency, RAW, took advantage of growing discontent in East Pakistan, manipulating the political climate following the 1965 Pakistan-India war.

India’s Mukti Bahini, a guerrilla group consisting of agents, extremist Hindus, and dissident Bengalis. out widespread atrocities, including killings, rapes, and looting, which were often falsely attributed to the Pakistani military by Indian media.

December 16 continues to evoke deep national introspection and calls for understanding the full context of the events that shaped the fate of millions.