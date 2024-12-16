Pakistan marks 10th anniversary of APS Attack with renewed commitment to end terrorism

ISLAMABAD – 10 years after the Army Public School attack, Pakistan reaffirmed steadfast resolve to combat terrorism from the region.

The country of 242 million is observing the anniversary of the devastating Army Public School (APS) attack in KP capital, where over 150 people, including 132 children, lost their lives. The horrific assault, carried out by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants on December 16, 2014, remains one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the country’s history.

On this occasion, several events have been organized across the county, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa to honor victims, including students, teachers, and staff members who were martyred in the attack. The tragedy continues to evoke deep pain in the hearts of Pakistanis, but the resilience shown by the grieving families has strengthened the country’s resolve to combat the menace terrorism.

APS attack, which shocked not only Pakistan but the world, aimed at undermining the nation’s commitment to fighting terrorism. Despite the ongoing challenges posed by militancy, Pakistan’s armed forces and citizens remain steadfast in their determination to root out the menace.

In response to the APS tragedy, Pakistan established military courts and handed down death sentences to over 310 terrorists, with many of them executed. As the nation reflects on the loss, the enduring spirit of those affected by the tragedy continues to inspire Pakistan’s ongoing battle against war on terror.

President, PM vow to crush terrorism

In special message, President Asif Zardari reflected painful memories of December 16, 2014, when militants ruthlessly targeted innocent children, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s collective consciousness. He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and highlighted the sacrifices made by the nation in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Zardari stressed that such tragic incidents expose the true nature of terrorists and anti-state elements, promising that the nation would never allow these forces to succeed in their nefarious intentions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reiterated his support to build a peaceful and secure Pakistan where no innocent citizen suffers from terrorism. He emphasized that all those responsible for such brutal acts would face exemplary punishment. The premier reiterated that the entire nation stands united, resolute against terrorists, and will continue to defend the country against these cowardly acts.

He further reminded the people that the actions of the Khawarijsand other anti-state groups have no connection to the true values of religion or society. Both leaders’ statements on this somber anniversary underscored Pakistan’s unyielding commitment to fight terrorism and ensure justice for the victims of the APS tragedy.