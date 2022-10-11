Maya Ali calls Bilal Ashraf a 'limited edition’ in birthday message

Lollywood diva Maya Ali shared a picture with her beau Bilal Ashraf and wrote a very special heartfelt note on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Teefa in Trouble actress shared a beautiful picture with Bilal and penned sweet words for him.

'Happy birthday to the person who I’ve not known for long, but still it feels like I have. I am sure so many people know him as a Star, his shining life style but for me, I know him as someone who cares about people like no one else does, who thinks about others before himself.'

'Someone who thinks about what will advantage others first and not himself. He’s a person with the biggest heart. And most importantly he is a beautiful human being. May you keep shining like a star ???? and stay positive just like you are. And yes you are “Limited Edition” Bilal Jee @ashrafbilal', captioned the Mann Mayal actor.

Reciprocating the love, the Janaan actor replied, 'Thank u for this wonderful wish Maya Jee it means a lot. Aur haan limited edition super say bhe duper aur upar hai. ???? @official_mayaali'.

They recently signed a project together in the Ehteshamuddin directorial titled Younhi that will be aired on Hum TV.