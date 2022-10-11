Omaima Sohail shines as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to qualify for Women's Asia Cup semi-final

SYLHET – Omaima Sohail’s maiden five-wicket haul guided Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 21st fixture of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) on Tuesday.

This was Pakistan’s fifth win from six outings in the tournament. The win also confirms Pakistan finished second on the points table with 10 points.

They will now take on Sri Lanka – who finished the table on third position in the second semi-final, which will take place on Thursday, 13 October.

The first semi-final will be played between India and Thailand on the same day in the morning.

Earlier, in today’s encounter, Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss.

The right-arm off-spinner Omaima was sent for bowling in the eighth over of the innings when she removed Nilakshi de Silva for naught in his first over.

In her next two overs, she bagged two wickets each in an over and ended up with match figures of 4-0-13-5.

The spin twin of Nida Dar and Tuba Hasan shared three wickets between them, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 112 in the 19th over.

In reply, the opening pair of Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin provided a 28-run start in 4.1 overs. After the departure of Sidra for run-a-ball 13 which included two fours, Pakistan batters continue to return back to the hut as Pakistan at one point were struggling at 51 for four in 9.2 overs. Nida was joined by Aliya Riaz and the pair added a crucial 45-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

After the departure of Aliya (20, 26b, three fours), Ayesha Naseem joined Nida in the middle and helped Pakistan achieved the target on the penultimate ball of the 19th over.