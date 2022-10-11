Women can now perform Hajj, Umrah sans male guardian

07:01 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Women can now perform Hajj, Umrah sans male guardian
Source: @BoomingBoyka (Twitter)
Share

CAIRO — Saudi Arabia has allowed women pilgrims from across the world to perform Umrah and Hajj without mahram, a male guardian.

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah made the announcement during his visit to Egypt. 

Addressing a press conference at the Saudi embassy in Cairo, he said that the restriction of mahram for women, who wish to travel to the kingdom for Umrah or Hajj, had been abolished. 

The Saudi minister said that the kingdom is keen on reducing the cost of Hajj and Umrah but added that the matter is related to a number of factors. 

A-Rabiah also highlighted the efforts made by the Kingdom to introduce technologies in several services being offered to people, who wish to visit the Two Holy Mosques.

He said that robots are being used to facilitate pilgrims, adding that Nusk platform, which makes available many facilities for the pilgrims, has also been launched. 

It is possible to book an Umrah permit through the platform within a short period of time, and after that, the visa can be obtained within 24 hours, he said.

Saudi Crown Prince MBS unveils Rua Al Madinah ... 10:45 AM | 25 Aug, 2022

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz unveiled the master plan for the Rua ...

More From This Category
US trio wins 2022 Nobel Prize in economics
09:55 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar to ...
01:22 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
UN COP27 picks Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz ...
12:55 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
Pakistan rejects India’s remarks about Joint ...
10:29 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
US cautions its citizens against visiting certain ...
03:28 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
No large-scale celebrations as Putin marks 70th ...
02:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Madhuri Dixit grooves to Ali Zafar's 'Sun Re Sajaniya'
04:49 PM | 11 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr