Women can now perform Hajj, Umrah sans male guardian
CAIRO — Saudi Arabia has allowed women pilgrims from across the world to perform Umrah and Hajj without mahram, a male guardian.
Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah made the announcement during his visit to Egypt.
Addressing a press conference at the Saudi embassy in Cairo, he said that the restriction of mahram for women, who wish to travel to the kingdom for Umrah or Hajj, had been abolished.
The Saudi minister said that the kingdom is keen on reducing the cost of Hajj and Umrah but added that the matter is related to a number of factors.
A-Rabiah also highlighted the efforts made by the Kingdom to introduce technologies in several services being offered to people, who wish to visit the Two Holy Mosques.
He said that robots are being used to facilitate pilgrims, adding that Nusk platform, which makes available many facilities for the pilgrims, has also been launched.
It is possible to book an Umrah permit through the platform within a short period of time, and after that, the visa can be obtained within 24 hours, he said.
