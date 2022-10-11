Jannat Mirza shows her possessive nature in latest video
Popular TikToker Jannat Mirza is among the stars with whom fans have fallen head over heels and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her.
The 21-year-old is drop-dead gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked. She has got the population fixated on her adventures and now she is ruling hearts.
Ditching her usual TikToks, Jannat posted a daredevil video where she showcased her possessive nature. 'When a girl tries to flirt w my man!' captioned the TikTok star.
Needless to say, fans were surprised with Jannat's avatar as they came to the realization that she is super possessive and also knows how to fight.
She currently stands with more than 15 million followers on her TikTok account and 2.6 million on her Instagram account.
