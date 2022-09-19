Jannat Mirza’s pictures from sister’s engagement go viral
SIALKOT – Famous Pakistani Tiktoker Jannat Mirza and her fiancé Umer Fayyaz Butt's pictures from her sister’s wedding are doing the rounds on the internet.
Recently, Jannat and Umar have shared their loved-up snaps from Alishbah Anjum’s engagement and fans are in love with the celebrity couple due to their glamourous looks.
Pakistani diva who enjoys over three million followers on the photo-and-video sharing app wore a light color saree and completed her look with the same colored jewels.
Meanwhile, Jannat’s short clips and filmy poses had gone viral too.
One of the most loved and followed TikTok stars was also spotted showering money which irked some of the social media users.
Jannat Mirza trolled for showering money at ... 09:05 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
SIALKOT – Famous Pakistani social media influencer and TikToker Jannat Mirza has invited trolls' wrath for ...
Jannat posted a carousel of clicks sharing their dream moments with fans as her sister Alishba Anjum, another famous social media star, recently got engaged in a dreamy ceremony.
