‘Secret’ meeting speculation swirls as FM Bilawal takes road trip to New York from Washington

11:15 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari landed in Washington on Sunday and boarded a car to travel to New York after he missed his directed flight to the US capital from Dubai to attend the 77th annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

Speculation has been rife after the foreign minister opted for the road trip as claims are being made that he held a meeting an “important person” during his detour. 

However, Pakistan Embassy and the Permanent Mission at the UN however rejected such rumors, calling it nothing more than political gossip. 

Upon arrival in New York, senior diplomats including Pakistan's ambassador to Washington, Masood Khan welcomed FM Bilawal who will attend the United Nations meeting along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who traveled to London to attend Queen’s funeral, is also expected to reach New York soon to attend the UN General Assembly session.

