Pakistani PM Shehbaz to meet US President Biden during his UNGA visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden during his five-day visit to the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session next week.

In a communique, the Foreign Office said the premier will hold a number of meetings with some of his counterparts besides interacting with the heads of the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank.

The crucial meeting between PM Shehbaz and Joe Biden will be the first official interaction between Islamabad and Washington as the latter never called or met former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, who saw American administration’s hand in the ouster of his government.

PM Shehbaz will also address at UNGA outlining concrete proposals for collectively tackling the existential threat posed by climate change and will also share Islamabad’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern including Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, the Pakistani premier will hold bilateral meetings with the President of the General Assembly, the UN Secretary-General as well as heads of International Organisations, IFIs, and philanthropic organizations.

He will also participate in the Global Food Security Summit jointly organised by the African Union, European Union, and the United States and will also participate in the Closed-door Leaders Gathering on COP-27.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs also revealed that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other members of the cabinet will also accompany PM Shehbaz.

Bilawal will attend high-level meetings and events, bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts, media, and think-tank interactions, besides chairing G-77 and China Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers, OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers, and participation in the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, MOFA said.