Shehbaz Sharif's viral video with Putin makes its way to American comedy show
Share
A video showing Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif struggling with his translation headphone at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week has gone viral on the social media.
It became so popular that it featured on an American comedy show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which features hilarious comedy sketches, music parodies and celebrity interviews.
Sharif and Putin met in Samarkand in south eastern Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
The viral footage shows Sharif making several attempts to fasten the translation headphone to his ear before calling out for assistance from an aide, only for the headphone to fall again.
Well, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif got "featured" on Jimmy Fallon show. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/vBMEXaNqki— OSINT Insider (@OSINT_Insider) September 17, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif's viral video with Putin makes its way to American ...09:18 PM | 18 Sep, 2022
- Huge protests break out at Chandigarh University after videos of ...08:12 PM | 18 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani PM Shehbaz to meet US President Biden during his UNGA visit07:30 PM | 18 Sep, 2022
- PM Shehbaz to highlight climate crisis at UNGA as WHO warns of ...06:25 PM | 18 Sep, 2022
-
- Anoushey Ashraf flays Pakistani reporter who objects to women's team ...02:53 PM | 18 Sep, 2022
- Sara Ali Khan’s new dance video goes viral12:35 PM | 18 Sep, 2022
- Nora Fatehi gets clean chit in money laundering case11:10 AM | 18 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022