Amna Ilyas rocks the internet with lavish birthday bash

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani entertainment industry's diva Amna Ilyas who is celebrating her birthday.

The Saat Din Mohabbat In beauty hails among Lollywood's finest and most talented models turned actresses who not only aced the ramp walk but also spread their magic on small and big screens. The Ready Steady No actress, who has been upfront and unfiltered about herself, holds ride-or-die friendships with many of her industry peers and didn't forget to invite them to her star-studded birthday party.

The luxurious event included her family members, who were equally ecstatic about Ilyas turning 29.

The Zinda Bhaag star took to Instagram to share videos and pictures. Ilyas captioned the post, "What a heart warming Birthday weekend. I have no words to thank each one of you for making me feel sooooo special and loved. I feel lucky to be surrounded by such amazing souls. My heart is full with gratitude and joy. I love you all. Happy birthday to me."

The Mehrunisa V Lub U dancer's industry fellows, friends, and followers poured in love and congratulatory messages in the comment section.

On the work front, Ilyas was recently seen in Gardaab, with Driven, and Mastani in the pipeline.